Arthur C. Coppersmith died Saturday, September 7 at his home in Owings Mills following an extended battle with cancer. He was 85. Art was born in Hampstead, served in the occupational allied forces in Germany, and was married to the former Edelgard Kannchen for over 61 years. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Art is also remembered as an exceptional high school history teacher, diligent employee of Giant Food Stores, and dedicated community organizer. He also served as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church in America. In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, James, Kenneth, Perry Coppersmith, and sister, Esther McComas. His four children are: Alice Petillo of Falls Church, VA; Walter Coppersmith of Mars, PA; Angela Chan of Silver Spring, MD; and Audrey Coppersmith of Owings Mills, MD. He also enjoyed interacting with his eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Arthur's life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6-8PM at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD 21048. A funeral services will be Wednesday, September 11th at 11:00 AM at Living Hope Baptist Church in Reisterstown, MD with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at

Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 10, 2019

