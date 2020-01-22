Arthur E. Wissel, Jr., 76, of Glyndon, MD passed away on January 20, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Arthur E. Wissel, Sr. and the late Marie C. (nee Galster) Wissel. He was married to Carol F. (nee Broderick) Wissel. Mr. Wissel worked in sales and marketing for Philip Morris. He is survived by his wife Carol F. (nee Broderick) Wissel; sons Andrew E. Wissel of Westminster, Michael C. Wissel (Kelly) of Westminster, John B. Wissel (Meredith) of Hunt Valley; brother Dr. Eric Wissel (Sharon) of Ellicott City. Also survived by grandchildren Charlie, Hudson, Andrew II, Addison, Lauren, Carter, Maxwell, Penelope, Fletcher, Daisy and Summer Wissel. Predeceased by son Arthur E. "Chip" Wissel, III. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, 10am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pathfinders for Autism, www.pathfinderforautism.org For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 22, 2020