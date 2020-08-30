Arthur George "Art" Weaver, 90, of Westminster and formerly of Weston, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. Born May 11, 1930 in the family home in Westminster, he was the son of the late Arthur and Susie (Logue) Weaver. He was the husband of 44 years to the late Doris Marie Weaver, who predeceased him in 1994. Art was a veteran of the United States Army. He spent his working career at Art Decorating Company and Baltimore Search Light Company, and retired in 1994 as co-owner. Art had a passion for baseball and was a former coach and member of the Westminster JC's, during which he enjoyed many years coaching his sons. He loved to cheer for the Oriole's and rarely missed a game. In recent years Art enjoyed spending time outdoors on his farm in West Virginia, baling hay and helping his neighbors. Surviving him is daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Jeff Bogue of Westminster, son and daughter-in-law Randy and Tina Weaver of Baltimore; grandchildren Marie Hevey (Chris) and Brent Bogue (Jodi); 3 great-grandchildren; and sister Joan Crabbs. He was predeceased by his son Larry Weaver; and sister Luella Dolittle. Private services and interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Gardens and are being provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.