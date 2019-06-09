Arthur Wesley "Wes" Rhoten, 64, of Hampstead, MD passed away peacefully at his home in Hampstead, MD on Thursday, June 6th 2019 Born December 10, 1954 in Baltimore county , MD, he was the son of the late Carlton and Audrey (Thompson) Rhoten and the loving husband of Dorothy Ann Rhoten.Wes enjoyed going fishing, working with wood, collecting coins working in the garden and spending time with friends and family. His family fondly remembers his sense of humor and always being quite the "jokester" at family gatherings. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Wes is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Dorothy Ann Rhoten two sons: Jessie Garron Rhoten and wife JoAnn, Elvis Presley Rhoten; grandson, Josh Rhoten; three brothers: Larry Rhoten Charles Lacey Rhoten, Gene Rhoten and sister, Patricia Haines.A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD; followed by a Celebration of Life Service at12:00 pm with Pastor Chris Brammer officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Carroll Hospice, Inc. - 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 9, 2019