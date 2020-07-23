Arthur Winfield Abbott, 86, of Glyndon passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July 21, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1933 in Upperco, Maryland to the late Arthur Leroy Abbott and Leota Margarete (nee Rill) Abbott. He was married to the late Jessie Lea (nee Rutherford) Abbott for 56 years. Mr. Abbott served in the US Army, 1953-1956. He spent countless hours at the Crisis Center in Reisterstown. He enjoyed shooting pool at the Manchester Senior Center and traveling with them on trips. He also loved fishing and camping with family and friends. He was a longtime member at the Glyndon Fire Company and the Glyndon United Methodist Church, also involved in the Glyndon Men's Bible Class. He is survived by his daughter Victoria L. Haga and her husband William of Finksburg; daughter Deborah L. Clark of Finksburg; son Douglas W. Abbott; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 6 siblings. He is predeceased by one brother. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Glyndon U.M. Church, 4713 Butler Rd., Glyndon, MD 21071. www.elinefuneralhome.com