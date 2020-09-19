Athena Roche

Athena M. Roche (nee Copoulos), on September 17, 2020, beloved mother of Thomas W. Roche, Holly L. Serio, Randy M. Roche; beloved grandmother of Jennifer L. Schoenle, Clark A. Roche, Kristen N. Flaherty, Ashley M. Roche; and great-grandmother to Justin T. Schoenle, Mason G. Flaherty and Kory J. Flaherty. Loving sister to Christina Panagakos. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Michael D. Copoulos; her brothers, James & Johnny Copoulos; her sister, Frances Myers; and her beloved grandson, Justin M. Serio. She is survived by her life-long companion and best friend, William Schmale. A public viewing will be held on Sept. 20, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm with a funeral service beginning at 7pm at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store