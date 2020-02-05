Atwood Russell Smith, 94, of Glyndon, MD passed away on February 2, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1925 in Kinston, NC to the late Alton and Iley (nee Tilghman) Smith. He was married to Sarah Smith. Mr. Smith was a guidance counselor with Oakland Mills High School, Howard County, MD. He was a US Navy Veteran and served in WWII and the Korean War. He was a graduate of Grainger High School in Kinston, NC and received a Bachelor's and Master's at East Carolina University. He is survived by his wife Sarah (nee Campman) Smith; daughter Amy Shelley and her husband Terry; son A. Russell Smith, Jr. and his wife Beth; grandsons Jacob, Zach and Nathan Shelley; grandson Josh Smith and his wife Jenn; granddaughter Jessi Pearson and her husband Tony; great grandchildren Caleb and Rowan Smith and Ellie and Luke Pearson. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:30am at Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD. Interment in Baltimore National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Reisterstown United Methodist Church. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020