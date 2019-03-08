Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Bailey. View Sign

Audrey D. Bailey, 92, of Westminster, and formerly of Arbutus, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Lorien Healthcare Center in Taneytown with her family at her bedside. Born July 19, 1926 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Mazingo) Dages, Sr. She was the devoted wife of Warren Calvin Bailey, to whom she was married for 72 years. Audrey was a clerk with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Baltimore for many years. She was a life-long member of Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, bus trips to area casinos and spending time with her family. Surviving, in addition to her beloved husband Warren, are son, Roland Bailey and wife Mary of Westminster; grandchildren, Ryan Bailey, Casey Bailey and wife Korinna, and William Mathers III; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by life-long friend, Helen Uhlhorn. Audrey was predeceased by daughter, Jeanne Campbell; brother, Albert Dages, Jr.; and sister, Vilma Sweet. A memorial service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S, Charles St., Baltimore , MD with the Rev. Susan Tjornehoj officiating. Inurnment will follow in the chapel columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, 5200 Southwestern Blvd., Arbutus, MD 21227.

