Audrey Louise Schroth, 84, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Randallstown, MD. Born on April 28, 1935, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd G. and Esther B. Fawcett Broyles. She was the devoted wife of Kenneth C. Schroth for 65 years. Audrey was a dedicated, loving wife and mother. She loved to read devotional books, listen to Christian music, and spend time with children. Audrey enjoyed family get-togethers and will fondly be remembered as the "sampler" of all the desserts. Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Kelley Bassin and husband Robert, and Dawn Miller and husband Mark, grandchildren: Kenneth Crue, Kelsey Bassin, Luke Miller, Kirstyn Bassin, Morgan Nicholson, Paul Miller, and Daniel Miller, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter: Jill Leslie McKew, and sisters: Eileen Countess and Shirley Evans. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3006 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019