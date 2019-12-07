Audrey Pauline Eslinger, 89, of Hampstead, passed away on December 6, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center . Born July 23, 1930 in Fowbelsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Berniece Abbott . She was the wife of the late James W. Eslinger. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved watching the Orioles. Surviving are sons, Jim Eslinger and wife Marcy of Hampstead, and Brian Eslinger of Hampstead; sisters, Dot Warehime and Sandra Folk; brother, Russell Abbott. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, where services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10:00 am. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 200, P.O. Box 292, Hampstead, MD 21074.

