Audrey Louise Starkey, 80, of Manchester, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born November 9, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, wife of Arthur "Beau" Starkey. Surviving are her two daughters, Terri (David) Hooper of Westminster, MD, Debbie Schlitzer of Hampstead, MD; two sons, David Starkey of Westminster, MD, Edward Starkey of Hanover, PA; grandchildren Anne, Daniel (Vanessa), and Matthew (Ashlin Kapitan) Hooper. Andrew (Teresa), Elizabeth (Phil Seidel) Starkey. Brandon and Nathan Schlitzer; great grandchildren Savanna, Wyatt, Mara and soon to arrive Thea. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7 pm - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10 am at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead with Pastor Lucas Ball officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2020