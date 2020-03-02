Carroll County Times

Audrey "Louise" Starkey (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey "Louise" Starkey.
Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Audrey Louise Starkey, 80, of Manchester, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born November 9, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, wife of Arthur "Beau" Starkey. Surviving are her two daughters, Terri (David) Hooper of Westminster, MD, Debbie Schlitzer of Hampstead, MD; two sons, David Starkey of Westminster, MD, Edward Starkey of Hanover, PA; grandchildren Anne, Daniel (Vanessa), and Matthew (Ashlin Kapitan) Hooper. Andrew (Teresa), Elizabeth (Phil Seidel) Starkey. Brandon and Nathan Schlitzer; great grandchildren Savanna, Wyatt, Mara and soon to arrive Thea. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7 pm - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10 am at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead with Pastor Lucas Ball officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.