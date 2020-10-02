Audrey F. Wilbur, 98, of New Windsor, died at the home of her son on September 30, 2020. Born September 23, 1922 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Howard Naff. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Wilbur, Sr. who died in June of 1956. Audrey was a switchboard operator for Bell Atlantic, Sinai Hospital and Kernan Hospital. After retiring, she volunteered at Carroll Hospital Center and the South Carroll Senior Center, where she was a member for many years. Audrey enjoyed word search puzzles, playing cards, Bingo (she was known to bring her own cards) and talking with her friends. Audrey is survived by her son, Charles H. Wilbur, Jr and wife Donna; daughter Rosemary Thomas; grandchildren Brian Wilbur, Michael Wilbur, Emily Wilbur Hanson (and husband Scott), Jason Thomas (and wife Jennifer) and Nicole Thomas as well as several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ed, John, Frank, Kathryn, Evelyn, Helen and Bernice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD, with the Rev. Armando Alejandro, officiating. Interment will follow in Loudon Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
