August Deckert, age 94, of New Windsor, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. Born October 20, 1926 in Onalaska, WA, he was the son of the late Edward Deckert and Nealy Sanders Deckert. He was the loving husband of Geraldine O. Deckert, his wife of 70 years. Following high school graduation, Mr. Deckert served in the US Navy and was stationed in San Diego during World War II. After his service, he earned degrees in Mathematics and Education from Washington State University, and a Master's degree in mathematics from the University of New Mexico. He worked for IBM for over 30 years before retiring. Prior to officially retiring, he and his wife bought a "retirement project", a 200 acre farm in the New Windsor area. In addition to this project, his hobbies included reading, preparing taxes, and clipping coupons. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children and spouses, Glenn and Patricia Deckert, Gail Deckert, Guy Deckert, Gwyn and Harry Webb, Grant and Susan Deckert and Gregg Deckert; daughter-in-law, Barbara Deckert; sixteen grandchildren, Kathryn Deckert, Boyd Webb, Sarah Deckert, Brian Deckert (Anton), Tiffany Webb (Kris Sankar), Claire Reinken (Steve), Heather Deckert (David Lam), Elizabeth Deckert, Christopher Davis, Alexandra Deckert, Sandra Webb, Grant Deckert II, Brooke Deckert (Alan Pysnack), Justin Deckert, Travis Deckert and Holly Deckert; ten great grandchildren (with one on the way); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, Gerald Deckert; great-grandson, Hank Webb; and sisters, Alice Ellis, Edna Deckert and Sina Martin. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 3 p.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3001 Hooper Rd., New Windsor. Social distancing and wearing of masks of will be observed. There will be no public visitation. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
