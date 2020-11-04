Austin L. Foreman Jr. 74 of Eldersburg, MD died Wednesday October, 28, 2020, at home. Born November 20th 1945 to the late Austin and Dorothy Foreman. He was the husband of Karen Netzer Foreman, father of Kelly Hendrix and Jessica Hutchinson (Scott), pop to Mackenzie and Kendall Hendrix, brother-in-law Ed Amos and nieces and nephew. He was proceeded by his sister Eleanor Amos. Austin was a graduate of Poly, Catonsville Community College, and West Chester University. Austin was quite the athlete in basketball, baseball, and track in college. He was leading scorer in the nation for junior colleges for a number weeks while playing basketball at Catonsville, often scoring over 40 points a game. Austin taught middle school in Baltimore county for 32 years, was a well known basketball referee for 20 years in Carroll county and coached basketball at Liberty High school as well as many rec. teams. He was a founding member of St. Stephens Reformed Episcopal Church where he attended faithfully. He was a well loved family man, athlete, husband, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. A private funeral will be Saturday November 7th at 11am for family and close friends. Due to covid we can not open it up to all who would like to attend however it will be online for those of you who wish to watch. http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC35wMifAmFeQ7Xi0xhNfKiQ
The family plans to hold a celebration of life next summer at Piney Run Park for those who were not able to attend funeral where we can share story's and pictures to honor Austin. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Stephens Classical Christian Academy at 2275 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784 or The Helping Up Mission at 1029 E. Baltimore St., P.O. Box 17372, Baltimore, MD 21202-4705.