On Monday, May 27, 2019, Austin Kyle Lankford, formerly of Westminster, Md., died quietly in his Hagerstown home. Austin was born in Silver Springs, Md. on January 19, 1979, to Mark and Beverly Lankford. Austin was a 1997 graduate of South Carroll High School and very active in 4-H. Austin will be remembered by his wife Casey, his son Austin Jr., his two daughters Violet Hope and Eleanor Jessie, his parents, his sister Kristin Lankford, his maternal grandmother Evelyn Parsons and many others. Austin enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting and grilling with family and friends. He was kind to everyone he met and would do anything for anyone, a selfless and happy person always. A celebration of life will be held on June 7, 2019 at Washington Regional Park in Hagerstown, Maryland from 4-7pm.

