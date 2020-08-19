1/1
Austin Reed Monks
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Reed Monks, 27, of Finksburg passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home in Reisterstown. Austin was born in Baltimore on June 24, 1993 to Stephen David Monks and Elizabeth Reed Ludwig. He was a graduate of Westminster High School and earned his Associate's Degree from Carroll Community College. He was a security technician, working along with his father. In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his brother Cory Monks and sister Priscilla Monks. He leaves stepsisters Jessica Reese, Jordan Trumpower and Holly Ludwig and stepbrother Michael Campitelli. He will be greatly missed by far too many other loving friends and family members to mention. Austin was an avid Motocross fan and competitor. He loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed water skiing, snowboarding and swimming. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 4:00 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. If desired, donations in Austin's memory may be made to Rising Above Addiction, Community Foundation of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 313, Westminster, Maryland 21157 or online at https://risingaboveaddiction.com/ Online condolences may be offered to Austin's family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved