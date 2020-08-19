Austin Reed Monks, 27, of Finksburg passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home in Reisterstown. Austin was born in Baltimore on June 24, 1993 to Stephen David Monks and Elizabeth Reed Ludwig. He was a graduate of Westminster High School and earned his Associate's Degree from Carroll Community College. He was a security technician, working along with his father. In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his brother Cory Monks and sister Priscilla Monks. He leaves stepsisters Jessica Reese, Jordan Trumpower and Holly Ludwig and stepbrother Michael Campitelli. He will be greatly missed by far too many other loving friends and family members to mention. Austin was an avid Motocross fan and competitor. He loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed water skiing, snowboarding and swimming. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 4:00 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. If desired, donations in Austin's memory may be made to Rising Above Addiction, Community Foundation of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 313, Westminster, Maryland 21157 or online at https://risingaboveaddiction.com/
