Service Information
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
(410)-848-7533
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
Visitation
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
Obituary

Ava Oneida Rakes Condon joined her husband Ralph Condon in heaven Saturday, September 14, 2019. Ava was born on February 22, 1930 in New Windsor, Maryland and lived most of her young adult life in Westminster. Many wonderful memories were also made at their Deep Creek Lake house with family and friends. Ava and Ralph moved to sunny Sarasota, FL around 1990 where they lived until his passing in 2013. They were happily married for 65 years. Due to health issues, the last year of Ava's life was spent in a wonderful assisted living facility in Alpharetta, GA where she was closer to family. Ava was the youngest of 9 children, born to the late Della Mae and Samuel Rakes. Her life was dedicated to creating a loving home for her husband and three children. She was a long time member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren. During her years in Sarasota, she worshiped with the compassionate congregation of the First Brethren Church of Sarasota. She participated for 50 plus years as a member of a card club with lifelong friends. She kept up with current events as an avid news viewer and did not let technology pass her by as she kept up with her "grands" via social media. In recent years, she became an exceptional organist playing at many events and recording CDs for the family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting and making beautiful handmade washcloths for everyone around her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and GG and will be missed by her family and friends. Along with her husband, Ralph she was preceded in death by daughter Kathy Talbert and great grandson Bryce Condon. She is survived by daughter Deb Tulley and her husband Michael, son Jerry Condon and his wife Babs; granddaughter Jennifer Haines and her husband Stephen, grandson Adam Talbert and his wife Sharla, granddaughter Jamie Candler and her husband John, granddaughter Sarah Foster and her husband Jimmy, grandson AJ Condon and his wife Megan, grandson Gregory Condon and his wife Jess; 17 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and Saturday, September 21, 2019 from noon-1:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00pm; both visitation and funeral services will be held at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Burial will follow at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Union Bridge, MD. In lieu of flowers please donate to the First Brethren Church of Sarasota, in memory of Ava Condon, 150 N Shade Ave, Sarasota FL 34237.

