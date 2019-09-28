|
B. Bryan Masterson, age 76 of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Birch Manor in Sykesville. Born October 20, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Bernard and Adelma Solon Masterson. He was the husband of Mary Jo Masterson of Sykesville, his wife of 54 years. Bryan was a retired agent with the FBI. He was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg. He also was active with the prison ministry at Central Laundry in Sykesville and was involved with Parkinsons Research through Johns Hopkins Medicine. He enjoyed volunteering with many community sports programs. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters Patricia Schroeder of Westminster, Mary Masterson of Sykesville, and Elizabeth Echevarria and her husband Romeo of Sykesville, son-in-law Fred Wilkerson of New Windsor, grandchildren Maggie, Molly, Bryan, Patrick, Tyra and Sophia, great grandson Travis Weigner, brothers, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Catherine Wilkerson, and by his son-in-law Stephen Schroeder. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 28, 2019