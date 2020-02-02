B. Patricia Haddock, 82, of Sykesville, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born July 1, 1937 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she was the loving daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Gordon Pulford. She was the cherished wife of David Haddock, whom she married in 1962. Patricia retired in 2000 after working for 32 years as an administrative assistant for the May Company and prior to that she worked for the Hecht Company. She was a family oriented person, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Over the years, Pat and David traveled to Ireland; countries in Europe, and China. They also took trips and vacations within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Michael David Haddock, his wife Ellen, and four grandchildren Jennifer, Kylee, Libby and Tommy. Her sister Margaret Douglas lives in Northern Ireland. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 2, 2020