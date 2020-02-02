Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. Patricia Haddock. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

B. Patricia Haddock, 82, of Sykesville, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born July 1, 1937 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she was the loving daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Gordon Pulford. She was the cherished wife of David Haddock, whom she married in 1962. Patricia retired in 2000 after working for 32 years as an administrative assistant for the May Company and prior to that she worked for the Hecht Company. She was a family oriented person, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Over the years, Pat and David traveled to Ireland; countries in Europe, and China. They also took trips and vacations within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Michael David Haddock, his wife Ellen, and four grandchildren Jennifer, Kylee, Libby and Tommy. Her sister Margaret Douglas lives in Northern Ireland. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157.

B. Patricia Haddock, 82, of Sykesville, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born July 1, 1937 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she was the loving daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Gordon Pulford. She was the cherished wife of David Haddock, whom she married in 1962. Patricia retired in 2000 after working for 32 years as an administrative assistant for the May Company and prior to that she worked for the Hecht Company. She was a family oriented person, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Over the years, Pat and David traveled to Ireland; countries in Europe, and China. They also took trips and vacations within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Michael David Haddock, his wife Ellen, and four grandchildren Jennifer, Kylee, Libby and Tommy. Her sister Margaret Douglas lives in Northern Ireland. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close