Barbara Ann Christopher, 72, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, MD. Born on March 26, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Myrl Thomas and Norma Constantine Smith. She was the beloved wife of Richard Anthony Christopher. Barbara was known for being caring towards others, and she loved spending time with her family, friends, and grandpups. She enjoyed staying busy, especially with her garden and flowers. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Michael Christman and wife Jennifer, and Rusty Christman and wife Monica, stepchildren: Richard Christopher, Jr. and wife Betty, Curtis Christopher and wife Teri, and Diedra Hampt and husband Jere, grandchildren: Luke and Hannah Christman, stepgrandchildren: Richard Christopher, III, David Christopher, Olivia Christopher and Ava and Alex Hampt, a brother: Thomas Smith, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many loving friends. She was predeceased by brothers: Gary and Kenneth Smith, and a stepgrandson: Christopher Hampt. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com