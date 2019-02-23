Barbara Ann Hood, age 70, of Eldersburg, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. Born January 14, 1949 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Rosier. She was the wife of the late John Wesley Hood. Barbara had been a housekeeper at Springfield Hospital Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed calling bingo and making ceramics at the South Carroll Senior Center. She was an active lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Sykesville American Legion Post #223. Surviving are her sister Mary Rosier of Eldersburg, brother and sister-in-law Howard and Betty Leatherwood, aunt and uncle Merrill and Sally McDonald, aunts Frances Rosier and Eva Brandenburg, and cousins Brenda Carl, Amy Blanken and numerous other cousins. She was predeceased by her son Cheyenne Hood. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Prospect Cemetery, Mount Airy. Those desiring may make contributions to Seasons Hospice. Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary