Barbara Ann (Scharmann) Serghini
A victim of COVID-19, was called home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. She is survived by a son Craig Comer, a grandson Gabriel Comer, a granddaughter Phyllis Comer, three sisters, one brother, numerous nieces and nephews, various friends and her beloved dog Snowflake. She was preceded in death by her son Yosef (Joseph,) her parents, Charles and Olive Scharmann (nee Taylor, ) and a sister Dawn Scharmann. Barbara requested that her body be donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. If you would like to remember Barbara, a donation in her name may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
