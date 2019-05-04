Barbara J. Bellgrau, 72, of Westminster, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster.Born February 23, 1947 in Marklesburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Dale and Pauline Doris Quimby Emerson. She was the wife of George R. Bellgrau, her husband of 53 years.Barbara earned her bachelors degree from Morgan State University. She served her country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, working in intelligence. She had been a science teacher in the Baltimore City public school system. She moved to Carroll County in 1986 and became a realtor, working for several local real estate firms, retiring in 2013.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kelly Bellgrau and daughter, Carrie Bellgrau, all of Westminster; and sister, Iva Crawford of Inwood, WV. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 7, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 231 Hampstead, MD 21074 or Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Boulevard., Westminster, Maryland 21157.

