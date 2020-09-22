Barbara Bingham

Barbara Ann Bingham "Dewey" passed peacefully September 17th, 2020 at the Dove House. Loving daughter to predeceased Margaret Vaughn and Ralph Bingham Sr. She is also predeceased to life partner Mary Boone, Stepfather Robert Vaughn, Sisters Nancy Nunn and Virginia Barnes. Remaining is her brother Ralph Bingham Jr, Daughter Kathleen Boley, Grandson Matthew Witte with wife Samantha Witte, Grandson Tyler Witte, and Great-Grandchildren Emilia and Peyton Witte. Barbara recently retired after working several years for the Carroll County Bureau of Aging. She was a sports enthusiast and never missed her grandsons baseball games. She also enjoyed trips to Charlestown with friends and family to try her luck at the slots. She was an animal lover and leaves behind her beloved golden retriever Annie. Family is planning a "celebration of life" gathering for friends and family Spring of 2021 with more information to come. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Dove House in Westminster, MD as they are grateful for all the excellent care.



