Barbara A. Bollinger, 54 of Taneytown died Friday, April 12 at her home. She was the wife of Arvin "Skinny" Bollinger of Taneytown. Born May 27, 1965 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. Hawk and Bernice D. (Selby) Erb. Barb was a Westminster High School graduate and worked at Random House of Westminster for 32 years.Surviving in addition to her husband is her Stepfather Dick Erb of Taneytown, stepson Robin Bollinger of Pikesville, stepdaughter Michelle Spielman of Fairfield and step grandchildren Allison and Christopher Spielman. Barbara was predeceased by a stepson Allen Bollinger.She liked NASCAR, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and being with her friends. Funeral service is Wednesday April 17 at 11 AM at Little's Funeral home, Littlestown with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr. officiating. There will be a viewing Tuesday April 16 from 6-8 at the funeral home and 1 hour prior the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. Contributions have been asked to go to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD. 21157. online condolences may be shared on

34 Maple Avenue

Littlestown , PA 17340

