Barbara Wratchford, 75, of Eldersburg, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Highland Park, MI to Willard and Sylvia Watson on December 5, 1944, she moved to Maryland at the age of 18 and was married to George Thomas Wratchford on February 6, 1964. Barbara worked at Rosewood Center (retired 2012) and enjoyed gardening, cooking and avid book reading. Barbara loved to travel, learn about her ancestry and made friends all across the globe; As a loving Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, she loved her family and was devoted to spending time with them. Barbara is survived by her Husband of 57 years, George Thomas Wratchford; Sisters, Lois Watson and Margaret Kumar; Brother, Jeffery Watson and Wife, Ann; Son, Thomas Wratchford; Daughter, Christa Sartain; Grandson, Perry Sartain Jr. and his Wife, Erin; Granddaughter, Jessica Hughes and Husband, Cody; 3 Great-Grandchildren, Hunter, Colton and Morgan; Nieces, Shalina and Kala Kumar; And long-time friends, Mary and Perry Hankins. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Carroll Hospice at The Dove House.

