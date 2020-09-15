Barbara Crapster

Barbara Ellen Crapster, 87, of Taneytown died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her daughter's home near Taneytown. Born September 1, 1933 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lily (Dubbs) Diehl. She was the devoted wife of Louis Reindollar Crapster, to whom she was married for over 40 years. Barbara spent most of her working years as a farmer's wife. She was employed for a time at the Hanover Shoe Factory in Hanover, PA, and the Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown. She attended the former Taneytown Presbyterian Church. She was formerly a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Taneytown. Barbara enjoyed bowling, playing dominoes and card games with her family, working jigsaw puzzles, and visiting with her friends at McDonalds. Surviving are her son, Will Crapster of Taneytown; daughter, Helen Kreit and husband Joe of Taneytown; grandchildren, Joseph Kreit, Jr. and wife Kristin of Hampstead, and Scott Kreit and wife Clara of Rancho Santa Fe, CA near San Diego; great-grandchildren, Katie, Nathan and Tyler; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all 5 of her siblings, Richard and Charlie Diehl, Kas Decker, Dolly Reed and Betty Stevens. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Piney Creek Presbyterian Cemetery near Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD, 21157 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
.