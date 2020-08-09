Barbara Elizabeth "Bobbi" Ensor passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born May 4, 1940 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late John Harmon and the late Cora (Howard) Morningstar. She was the devoted wife of Arthur Eugene Ensor, Sr., whom she was happily married to for 61 years. Bobbi worked as a special needs teachers aid at Westminster West Middle School, retiring after over 30 years of employment. She was a member of the Pioneer Woman Club and the Carroll County Teachers Association. She frequented auctions and enjoyed sewing and reading. Surviving in addition to her husband are children Arthur Ensor, Jr., Michael Ensor, Bryan Ensor, Tim Ensor and wife Page, Angela Steininger and husband Fred; step-mother Mildred Harmon; siblings Sue Blizzard, Cindy Miller, Pam Harmon, Greg Harmon, Fran Medlin, Linda Imhoff; grandchildren Brandt Ensor, Arthur Ensor, III and April Godfriaux; and 5 great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather John Morningstar, and brother John Harmon. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10am to 12 Noon at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster with services beginning at 12 Noon. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. The service will be available via Zoom. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869 In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Arc of Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Rd., Westminster MD 21158 www.arccarroll.org
