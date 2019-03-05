Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Haines. View Sign

Mrs. Barbara Louise (Hutchinson) Haines of Hiseville, KY, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after a sudden illness. Born in Uniontown on March 20, 1938 to the late Alvin Whitney and Marjorie Elizabeth (Poist) Hutchinson, she was 80 years, 11 months, and 6 days of age. Mrs. Haines had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith. When she was 18, she married the love of her life, Mr. Alton Haines, who survives. They would work side by side many years, owning and managing various dairy farms. She enjoyed the quiet peacefulness of that work, but her real passion lay in being the matriarch to a large and well-respected family. She loved family get-togethers, and would spend hours preparing the best food. Her deeply compassionate heart always made everyone feel at home.She leaves to carry her legacy:Her husband of 62 years: Mr. Alton Haines of Hiseville,Four children: Donna Durbin of Cave City, Tom Haines and wife Tonya, Will Haines and wife Tammy, and Charlie Haines and wife Karin,Thirteen grandchildren: Christopher Durbin, Zachary Durbin, Lauren Bennett and husband Jamie, Elizabeth Coffey and husband Josh, Emily Cook and husband Chris, Jacob Haines, Shelby Haines, Jessica Lewis and husband Chip, Ashley Haines, Morgan Haines, Chase Haines, Charley Haines, and Chandler Haines,Five great-grandchildren: Riley Coffey, Elaine Cook, Colbie Coffey, Rosalind Bennett, and Thomas Jack Cook,And a host of other family and friends.She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie Haines, and a son-in-law, Jack Durbin.There was a funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Haines on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville, KY. Bro. Jamie Bennett officiated.Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley Rd S, Westminster, under the care and direction of the Hartzler Funeral Home, New Windsor, on Friday, March 8, at 1:00 PM.

