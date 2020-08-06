Barbara Hayne

Barbara Ann Hayne (nee Harrison), 81 of Eldersburg, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of William and Doris Harrison. Barbara graduated from Towson High School. She was married to Gordon Hayne for 57 years, until his death in 2018. She was pre-deceased by her loving sisters, Nancy Davis of Finksburg and Deborah Pritchett of Hampstead. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Hayne of Eldersburg and Julie Lee of Baltimore, along with her husband Richard. Barbara, along with her husband, adopted many rescue dogs over the years, giving them a loving home and she continued to do so until her death. Due to current social distancing restrictions, no services will be held at this time. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Maryland is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
.