Barbara J. Poole, 84, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living, Hampstead, MD. Born November 1, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Hale) Barghorn. She was the wife of the late John Wayne "Dutch" Poole. She had worked as an assembler at Black & Decker and was a member of the American Legion Post #31 and the Women's Moose #897, Westminster. Surviving are her son, Gene Bozman; daughter, Vicki Bozman; sister-in-law, Dorothy Poole and husband Ronald L. of Hampstead; nieces, Sharon Lipford, Debra Miller and Corey Saylor; and brother-in-law Louis E. Poole of Finksburg. Visitation and interment are private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 14, 2019