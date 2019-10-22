Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jane O'Meally. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jane O'Meally (nee Nold), 83, of Westminster, passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Brightview Senior Living. Born on January 20, 1936 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Frances Wunsch Nold. She was the loving wife of Edmund C. O'Meally, her husband of 64 years. Barbara was a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her family. She was and avid gardener and a great cook. Barbara was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving Barbara are children Edmund J. O'Meally and wife Dawn of Westminster, William O'Meally and wife Christine of Baltimore, James O'Meally of Cornville, AZ, John O'Meally and wife Wendie of Westminster, Robert O'Meally of Baltimore, and Christopher O'Meally of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Brendan, Nicholas, Maggie, Meghan, Logan and Conor; great grandchildren Callie and Ben; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Norman Nold of Murrells Inlet, SC. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

