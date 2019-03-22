Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jenkins. View Sign

Barbara Lau Jenkins, age 80, of New Windsor, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born November 15, 1938 in Littlestown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy "Grit" Helwig and Ethel Brown Lau Helwig. She was the wife of John James Jenkins, her husband of 61 years, who died January 25, 2019. Barbara was a graduate of Littlestown High School. She married John and moved to Carroll County where she was employed for a number of years with the Dept. of Social Services in Westminster. She attended Sams Creek Church of the Brethren and enjoyed taking car rides and seeing the sights, being home and spending time with her family.Surviving are children, Robyne Lentz and husband Stewart and Kristen Kerney and husband Bryan, all of New Windsor and John J. Jenkins Jr. and wife Mary of Littlestown; 6 grandchildren, Stewart Lentz III and wife Haley, Benjamin Jenkins, Bryn, Alexander, Reagan and Ciera Kerney and several cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Jenkins in 1968.There will be no visitation. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, at Sams Creek Church of the Brethren, with church pastor, Rev. Paul N. Leatherman Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Sams Creek Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sams Creek Church of the Brethren, 2736 Marston Rd., New Windsor, MD 21776.

