Barbara Keenan
Barbara Elaine Keenan nee Klaburner, 84, of Westminster, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home. Born on December 29, 1935 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Klaburner. She is survived by her husband Edward V. Keenan. Barbara enjoyed her job as a Bar Maid. She was loved and cared about by all of her family and friends. In addition to her husband she is survived by four children, Joyce Hemmler, Kimberly Alasha, Kathleen Keenan, and Joseph Keenan; one sister Ida Ray Carmine; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters Barbara Davis, Laurie Gamber, and Bonnie Sears; sister Helen Klaburner; and brother Raymond "Bud" Klaburner. Services will be private. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
