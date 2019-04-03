Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Krebs. View Sign

Barbara Upperco Krebs died on April 1, 2019 at Homewood in Hanover, PA. She was 77. Wife of Dick Krebs, mother to Carol Morgan (married to Ron), Randy Krebs (married to Kerry), Laurel Brennan (married to Mel) and Rob Krebs (married to Jessica). She was grandmother to seven: Andrew Morgan, Lauren Morgan, M.G. Brennan, Jared Morgan, Waverly Brennan, Thomas Krebs and Kai Brennan.Barbara graduated from Towson University and taught 1st and 2nd grades for 5 years in Riverdale, IL.She was a beloved wife, a gifted teacher and a mother who served and serves as an example of what it means to bring children into this world. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church (701 Green Valley Road, New Windsor, MD) at 1:00pm on April 20th, with picnic lunch to follow.Instead of flowers please make contributions to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA, 17331 or St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Barbara's honor.

