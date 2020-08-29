Barbara Lynn Feiler, 71, of Sykesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a 26-year battle with Parkinson's disease and over 10 years of Parkinson's Dementia. Born October 22, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Louise (Koehler) and Isaac Richey Nutwell. She was the loving wife of Jay William Feiler of Sykesville for over 53 years. Barbara was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her family. She was very involved with her children's activities and also worked for many years at the Eldersburg library. She loved the mountains and the snow. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado for the annual family ski vacation. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son Jeffrey Feiler and wife Debby of Ketchum, ID; daughters Katie Soter and husband Eric of Emmitsburg, MD; Amy Garrett and husband Steve of Martinsburg, WV; Christina Swisher and husband Tom of Hampstead, MD; grandchildren Savannah and Lucas Soter; Ethan and Thomas Garrett; and Hailey, Addison, and Everett Swisher; and sister Mary Alexander of Clemson, SC. Visitation at the funeral home will be private. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 12 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157. The church will open one hour before the mass at 11 a.m. to receive family and friends for a brief visitation. Masks will be required in the church at all times. Social distancing measures will also be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to Carroll Hospice or The University of Maryland Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center - Neurology Movement Disorders Fund.



