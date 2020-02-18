|
Barbara Mae Beall age 77, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2020, at Carroll Hospital. Born June 12, 1942, in Lisbon, MD she was the daughter of the late Clyde Evert Reed and Effie Luvernia Cook Reed. She was the wife of the late Herbert S. Beall who died in 2011. Barbara retired from Springfield Hospital Center where she had worked in the Financial Agents Office and in Utilization Review. She was a long time member of Frizzellburg Bible Church. Barbara enjoyed gardening and helping at her church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by daughter and sons-in-law Judith A. and Jonnie Robertson of Keymar and son-in-law Michael H. Angles of Westminster; grandchildren Amber Nicole Haynes and husband James , Austin Michael Angles and girlfriend Mackenzie and Jonnie Robertson, III and great-granddaughter Kylie Addison Quartier. She was predeceased by her daughter Juanita V. Angles. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster, MD 21158. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Frizzellburg Bible Church.
