Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
1700 St Andrews Way
Eldersburg, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McCourt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara McCourt


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara McCourt Obituary
Barbara McCourt, 76 of Eldersburg, MD passed away on January 17, 2020 at Carroll County General Hospital. She was born February 2, 1943, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Vernon Nash and the late Agnes Nash (nee Carroll). Barbara was well known as a school nurse at Liberty High School and a musician in Carroll County. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Marie and two grandchildren Maxwell and Silas. She is preceded in death by her grandson Thomas Clark. Memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church 1700 St Andrews Way, Eldersburg, MD 21784 on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Sperb officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Bear Hugs Charity C/O Oakdale High School 5850 Eagle Head Drive, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolence www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now