Barbara McCourt, 76 of Eldersburg, MD passed away on January 17, 2020 at Carroll County General Hospital. She was born February 2, 1943, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Vernon Nash and the late Agnes Nash (nee Carroll). Barbara was well known as a school nurse at Liberty High School and a musician in Carroll County. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Marie and two grandchildren Maxwell and Silas. She is preceded in death by her grandson Thomas Clark. Memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church 1700 St Andrews Way, Eldersburg, MD 21784 on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Sperb officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Bear Hugs Charity C/O Oakdale High School 5850 Eagle Head Drive, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolence www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 24, 2020