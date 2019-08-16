Barbara Lee McDonald, 78, of Westminster, formerly of New Smynra Beach, Florida, died on August 13, 2019, at the Dove House. Born on March 23, 1941 in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Wallace Joseph Bent and Lottie Tilly Osmond. She was the wife of Charles Edward "Yogi" McDonald who passed away on April 20, 2016. She is survived by three children, Charlie McDonald, Jr. and wife Chereen of Westminster, Bonnie Bruner and husband John of Westminster, and Ricky McDonald and wife Laura of Sykesville; six grandchildren Melissa, Danielle, Ashley, Charles, III, Cameron, and Carli; and eleven great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brother James Eugene Bent. Services will be private. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 16, 2019