1/
Barbara Render
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 7, 2020, Barbara C. Render (née Zander), age 52, peacefully passed away in New York City, NY after a five-year battle with cancer. Beloved daughter born January 18, 1968 to Clark and Diane Zander in Baltimore County. She graduated from North Carroll High School, Westminster, MD in 1986 and Towson State University in 1990 with a B.S. degree. She is survived by her maternal grandmother, Cecelia C. DeGraves; her beloved brothers and spouses: Jason and Melissa Zander, and Kevin and Alana Zander, their children: Christian and Morgan, and Carter and Ava; her uncles and spouses: Bradley and Barbara Zander, Donald and Darlene DeGraves; her aunts and spouses: Bonnie and Richard Edwards, Cecelia and Frank Rongione. She is also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Due to COVID pandemic, a private memorial service will be planned at a later date in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to your local American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Funeral Home and Cremation Services
445 West 43rd Street
New York, NY 10467
212-245-7575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved