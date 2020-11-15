On November 7, 2020, Barbara C. Render (née Zander), age 52, peacefully passed away in New York City, NY after a five-year battle with cancer. Beloved daughter born January 18, 1968 to Clark and Diane Zander in Baltimore County. She graduated from North Carroll High School, Westminster, MD in 1986 and Towson State University in 1990 with a B.S. degree. She is survived by her maternal grandmother, Cecelia C. DeGraves; her beloved brothers and spouses: Jason and Melissa Zander, and Kevin and Alana Zander, their children: Christian and Morgan, and Carter and Ava; her uncles and spouses: Bradley and Barbara Zander, Donald and Darlene DeGraves; her aunts and spouses: Bonnie and Richard Edwards, Cecelia and Frank Rongione. She is also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Due to COVID pandemic, a private memorial service will be planned at a later date in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to your local American Cancer Society
.