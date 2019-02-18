Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Revens Keelan. View Sign

Barbara (Revens) Keelan, 91, of Little Compton, RI, passed away peacefully on 2-14-2019, at Copper Ridge in Sykesville, MD.Barbara was born on February 26, 1927, in West Barrington, RI, to the late John and Bridget (Kelly) Revens. After raising her family in NJ, Barbara and husband Thomas returned to RI, settling in Little Compton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, in 2005, her sisters, Dorothy Mello and Margaret Leckner, and nephew Gary Kurrell. Her long battle with Alzheimer's made it necessary for her to spend her final years near family in MD.Barbara's family was the center of her life, and she enjoyed hosting their beach vacations at her Little Compton house. She enjoyed gardening and reading, and she was a congregant of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Little Compton.Locally Barbara is survived by son Tom and Pam Keelan of Marriottsville, MD.Granddaughter Tara and husband Greg Walls, great grandchildren, Austin, Colton, Colin, Atticus and Kaia.Granddaughter Erin and husband Doug Wanzer, great grandchildren, Caleb, Madison, Noah and Eli.Granddaughter Kelly and husband Andy Bachman.Additionally, Barbara is survived by son Kevin and Ann Keelan of Clyde, NC; daughter Kerry and Bart Rhea of Flemington, NJ; and daughter Judith and Daniel Joffe of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her closest cousin, John C. Revens Jr. of Warwick, RI; 2 nieces in GA; and a nephew in FL.Arrangements at Fern Acres Funeral Home, Little Compton, RI.Viewing on 2-22-2019 at 9:00 to 10:30.Mass to follow, 11:00 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Little Compton, RI.Internment at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery in Little Compton, RI.

72 Willow Ave

Little Compton , RI 02837

