Barbara Steinbock Belt, 79, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born on May 3, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Helen Estelle Fulcher. She was the beloved wife of almost 60 years to George Delmas Belt, the love of her life. Barbara lived for her children and her family. She was strong in her faith and angels. She enjoyed birds, gardening, cooking, her dogs, and above all else spending time with her family. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Beverly Hope Belt, George William Belt, and Glenn Douglas Belt and wife Elizabeth, grandchildren: Kristin Carpenter Tucci and husband Anthony, Matthew Belt, Ruxton Belt, Navy Belt, and Baylor Belt, and great-grandchildren: Abigail and Owen Tucci. She was predeceased by a son: Matthew Delmas Belt. Services and interment are private due to current restrictions. If desired, contributions in Barbara's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 6, 2020.