Passed, Friday, January 25, 2019. Barbara Elizabeth Vesely-Brown, resident of Sykesville, MD. was born to Ernst and Jean Vesely on March 11, 1936. The oldest of three siblings, sister, Virginia Vesely-Bohnaker, Lynchburg, VA and brother, Paul Vesely, New Jersey. Barbara graduated from Hofstra University. Married in 1959 to, now deceased, Arthur Louis Brown, Roslyn, NY. Married for 53 years. The mother of three sons, Ken Brown, Wellsville, PA; Larry Brown, Lutherville, MD and Phil Brown, Damascus, MD. Barbara has seven grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Barbara was an elementary school teacher with Baltimore County for 25 years, spending most of that time at Reisterstown Elementary, Reisterstown, MD. She was devoted to her church, Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalists, Finksburg, MD where she practiced her faith for many years and had many wonderful friends. Barbara volunteered with Carroll County Historical Society and Piney Run Park. She loved her gardens, cooking and bird watching/feeding. Barbara spent her last days at Carroll County Hospice Dove House. Located at 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD, where she was treated lovingly with respect and care as she transitioned to her next journey. Barbara's family thanks all the friends, neighbors, family and medical professionals for their love and support through her fight with illness. She was a fighter to the end.The family requests any donations or remembrances be forwarded, in her name, to The Dove House, Carroll County Hospice, Westminster, MD. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Date to be determined.

