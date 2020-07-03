1/1
Barnett Grimbsley Kerns
1929 - 2020
Barnett Grimbsley Kerns, 91, of Westminster, MD, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. Born on February 21, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John Henry and Fannie (Martin) Kerns. He was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife, Margaret Virginia (Shaffer) Kerns in 2007. Barnett was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War from 1949-53. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and welder for many years. Barnett was a faithful and devoted Christian and was ordained a pastor, serving for many years at multiple independent Fellowship churches throughout the area. He loved spending time with his family, boating, fishing, camping, and tinkering on just about anything. Surviving are sons, George B. Kerns and wife Kathy of Hagerstown, and Gary W. Kerns and wife Christine of Gettysburg; grandsons, Jeffrey T. and Andrew M. Kerns; brother, Dorman Kerns of Churchville; sister, Thelma Martin and husband Paul of PA; and special friend, Ethel Bell of Westminster. He was predeceased by siblings, Ida Jones, Elaine Johnston, Roy Kerns, Joseph Kerns, Mary Fado, and Doris Hitt. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 10 a.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown with Pastor Ernie Knight and Pastor Donald Carpenter officiating. Private burial will follow in Mount Lebanon Fellowship Cemetery in Damascus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses.



Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
