Beatrice Marlene Dull, 78, of Westminster, died on July 16, 2020 at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in 2013 and she now joins her Lord and Savior in is glory with many family and friends who joined the Lord and Savior before her. Born on October 7, 1941 in Patapsco, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Florence Reed Myerly and Roy Milton Mann. From 1949 she was raised by her late aunt and uncle, Margie and Lester Caple until her Marriage on March 14, 1959. She was the wife of the late J. Bernard "Bernie" Dull who passed away on November 8, 2012. She was a 1959 graduate of Westminster High School. She was an office clerk for Rowan Controller, a bookkeeper for J. B. Dull Construction, a Customer Service Rep for Random House Inc., retiring in 2000 after 17 years of service, and an Administrative Assistant for the State of Maryland at Carroll County Department of Social Services, retiring in 2007 after 6 years of service. She was also a member of Class of 1959 Reunion Committee, a member of the Patapsco Methodist Church in her teenage years, and she attended Frizzellburg Bible Church after her husband's death. She enjoyed riding with her husband on their Harley Davidson, bluegrass and country music, taking cruises, going to Williamsburg, VA., and Ocean City, MD. with family and friends. She loved being with family and friends. She was always taking pictures of family and friends at parties, picnics, and all family events. She loved the two homes her husband built with the help of family and friends for their family. They lived in their first home for 18 years and their second home for almost 30 years. She was an Orioles and Ravens fan. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ike and Robin Dull of Westminster; daughter Dawn Crandell of Hanover, PA; sister Fay Kline of Westminster; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Nadine Mann of Westminster; granddaughter Ashley Griffith; extended family former grandson-in-law Tod Thompson; grandsons Chris Griffith and Jeremy Dull and companion Becca Crystal; granddaughter Emily Russo (Jack); great-grandchildren Zach, Dylan, Haylie, and Julie Thompson, Leach, Destynie, Daykotah, Christopher, Jr., Rusty, and Jaxon Griffith, Kendall Russo, and Rachel Crandell and companion Joey Post and their daughter Isabella; extended family Jennifer Kiick, Charles (Skeeter) and Sharon Dull, Ben Meyer and Jo Harp, Jeri and Gene, and Shery Griffith. She was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie J. and Bill Abrecht; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law R. Howard (Mac) and Betty M. Mann, Roger E. Mann and Bev Mann, and Iva Mann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, J. H. (Peck) and Vivian Greenholtz Dull; extended family Dixie Meyer, Cliff Dull, and Dot and Stanley Dayhoff; son-in-law Russell Crandell; and former son-in-law Alan Griffith; extended family niece Debbie Meyer Hyde; and extended family nephew Mike Meyer. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July, 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Reisberg officiating. Inurnment of her ashes will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1950 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster, MD. 21158, or to Zion United Methodist Church, 2716 Old Washington Road, Westminster, MD. 21157, or to Patapsco United Methodist Church, Finksburg, MD. 21048, or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store