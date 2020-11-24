Beatrice Sauble, 90, of Martinsburg, WV, formerly of Fairfield, PA and Taneytown, MD, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Countryside Assisted Living in Martinsburg, surrounded by her loving family. Born August 7, 1930 in Taneytown, she was the daughter of the late John Roy and Mary Pauline (Wantz) Vaughn. She was the devoted wife of Edward Eugene Sauble, Sr., to whom she was married for 58 years. He passed in 2010. Bea was a graduate of Taneytown High School, class of '49. She was employed briefly as a switchboard operator for C&P Telephone Company, and later at the Carroll County Office Building for 11 years. She was a life-long member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown, and was a member of the Eastern Star. Bea was a founding member of the former Taneytown Jayceettes. She also assisted former Pastor Barry of Trinity Lutheran Church with establishing Little League Football in Taneytown. She was a fantastic cook, an extraordinary pie baker, and a competitive card player. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, collecting teapots, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Edward E. Sauble, Jr. (Linda) of Taneytown, MD, and Dr. Todd V. Sauble (Lesli) of Martinsburg, WV; grandsons, Cameron Sauble of Chambersburg, PA, and Alec Sauble (fiancée, Sarah) of Richmond, VA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Ed, Bea was predeceased by all 6 of her siblings, Marian Vaughn, Romaine Baker, Alice Diller, Carolyn Jaeger, Carroll Vaughn, and Eugene Vaughn. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater MD Chapter, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093, or to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.