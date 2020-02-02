Beatrice V. Cullison Patten, 93, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, MD. Born on March 12, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Oliver and Edith Cullison. She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip James Patten, Jr., who passed away in 2009. Beatrice worked many years as an executive secretary for Davidson Chemical till she started to raise her family and became a devoted homemaker. She had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Glyndon United Methodist Church. Beatrice enjoyed her cardinals and Bible studies and in the words of her grandchild, "she was the spunkiest, wittiest, most generous, loving person". She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving her are children: Stephen Patten and wife Joyce, and Carol Dorsey and husband Rick, grandchildren: Ryan Patten and wife Kellen, Courtney Dorsey and husband Chris, Jason Patten, and Jordan Dorsey, great grandchildren: Kensley, Eleanor, and Cullison, and a brother: Ronald Cullison. She was predeceased by a daughter: Nancy Patten, a grandchild: Justin Dorsey, and a brother: Ralph Cullison. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, from 1 – 2 pm at the Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St Luke Cir, Westminster, MD 21158, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020