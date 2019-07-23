Benjamin J. Davis

Benjamin J. Davis, 79, of Hampstead, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte Davis (nee Jones). Ben is survived by his wife and three daughters, Jackie Perez and son-in-law, Tony Perez, Terri Sonntag and son-in-law Jeff Sonntag and Sherri Sabol and son-in-law, Tony Sabol. His absolute cherished times were with his family, especially his five grandchildren, Mitch, Hanna, Michaela, Amanda and Taylor. Ben enjoyed watching old westerns and movies on TV. He was an avid athlete and sports fan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the Eline Funeral Home. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157; or to Carroll Hospital Center, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 23, 2019
