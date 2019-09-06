|
Benjamin J. McDermott, 29, of Manchester, Maryland, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at home. Born November 25, 1989 in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of Judy McDermott of Manchester and the late Michael McDermott. He worked as a journeyman electrician and was a member of local 24 I.B.E.W. He was a beloved member of Church 3.0 in Westminster. An avid musician, Ben loved playing guitar and song writing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his mom are siblings, Jessica McDermott of Rodgers Forge, Tammi Gussio (Gene Kim) of Sterling, VA, Jared McDermott (Caroline) of New Market, Timothy McDermott of Orlando, FL, Joy Wantz of Littlestown, PA, and Jeremy McDermott of Manchester; nieces, Paige, Jill, Charlotte, Quinn, Camden and Abigail. Private family services and remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 6, 2019