Bernadette Novak died peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2019, at Birch Manor Nursing Home in Sykesville, Maryland. She was 71 years old and died of natural causes following an extended recovery from knee surgery.She was born on March 20, 1948, in Cortland, NY, and was the daughter of George and Minnie Pignatelli Novak. She grew up in Nutley, NJ where she graduated from Nutley High School, and earned a bachelors degree at Montclair State University. After graduation she became a computer analyst and had a long career with Verizon Communications until her retirement."Berni," as her friends called her, resided in Sykesville for over 30 years, and was an active member of Elders Baptist Church where she was a regular participant in the Lydia bible study class, and served on various committees at the church.She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George and Virginia Novak of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and their son Will Carr of Santa Monica, CA. Also by her cousins Ronald and Gaetana Rogers of Hampstead, MD, and their sons, Dylan and Dominic; Richard and Militza Rogers of Pembroke Pines, FL and their sons, Riky and Jeorge; Linda and Eli White Jr of Tampa, FL, and their sons Eli and Michael. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 am in Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bernadette's memory be sent to Elders Baptist Church, at the above address. As one of her dear friends said of Berni, "I will always remember her for her kindness, generosity, humility and her beautiful laugh." She will rest in peace at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road in Sykesville.Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 27 to May 12, 2019